WMS Partners LLC Invests $263,000 in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 877 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of LVS opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.28. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

