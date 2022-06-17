J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Downgraded to Underweight at Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

SJM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.27.

SJM opened at $123.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.19 and its 200-day moving average is $135.01. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $146.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $27,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

