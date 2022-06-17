WMS Partners LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Barclays lifted their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Shares of AMGN opened at $230.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

