International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $101.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $170.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.37.

NYSE:IFF opened at $109.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.50. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $108.92 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.95%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

