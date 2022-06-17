WMS Partners LLC Buys 207 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in American Water Works by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in American Water Works by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $130.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.92 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.31.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.22.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

