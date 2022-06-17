Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $194.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from £136.50 ($165.68) to £130 ($157.79) in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from £140 ($169.92) to £114 ($138.37) in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8,480.71.

FERG stock opened at $105.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.17 and its 200-day moving average is $144.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $105.58 and a 1 year high of $183.67.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferguson will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

