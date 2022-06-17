StockNews.com Lowers NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Shares of NC stock opened at $44.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.83. NACCO Industries has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $55.02 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is 11.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NACCO Industries by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 320.6% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 122,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 93,595 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

