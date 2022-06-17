Bandera Partners Llc Acquires 6,593 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 6,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $91,378.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,111,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,270,490.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joint alerts:

On Tuesday, May 24th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 22,187 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $332,361.26.

On Monday, May 9th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 185,489 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $2,954,839.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $192.62 million, a PE ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Joint Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $111.06.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.88 million. Joint had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Joint by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Joint by 455.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. General Equity Holdings LP purchased a new position in Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,186,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Joint by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 36,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JYNT. B. Riley downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson downgraded Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Joint Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.