Insider Selling: Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Insider Sells $72,863.94 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) insider Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 30,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $72,863.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 517,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,746.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Giacomo Dall’aglio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 17,938 shares of Kaleyra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $52,558.34.

Kaleyra stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $14.23.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLR. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the first quarter valued at $60,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 38.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 42.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaleyra by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

