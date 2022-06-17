MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Purchases $85,900.00 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) insider Patrick Ryan Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $85,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 83,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,711.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick Ryan Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Patrick Ryan Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Patrick Ryan Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00.

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $9.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.04 million, a P/E ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.67. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MAX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 194.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

