Brett L. Pharr Buys 2,500 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) CEO Brett L. Pharr bought 2,500 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,093.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.20). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2,079.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

