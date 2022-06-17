Elan Moriah Sells 2,337 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) President Elan Moriah sold 2,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $104,884.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 118,485 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Elan Moriah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Elan Moriah sold 4,638 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $237,743.88.

On Thursday, April 7th, Elan Moriah sold 8,300 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $419,067.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $460,093.60.

Verint Systems stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.83 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average is $51.11.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,896,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,841,000 after purchasing an additional 65,157 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Verint Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,253,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,619,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Verint Systems by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,754,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,173,000 after purchasing an additional 226,481 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,631,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,692,000 after purchasing an additional 166,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,554,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,085,000 after buying an additional 48,597 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRNT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

