Insider Buying: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) CFO Purchases $98,140.00 in Stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $98,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 831,721 shares in the company, valued at $11,660,728.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
DNB stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86.
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dun & Bradstreet (Get Rating)
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.
