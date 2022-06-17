Insider Buying: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) CFO Purchases $98,140.00 in Stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $98,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 831,721 shares in the company, valued at $11,660,728.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DNB stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

