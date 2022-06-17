BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Director David Kamenetzky Acquires 54,825 Shares

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) Director David Kamenetzky bought 54,825 shares of BARK stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $82,785.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,785.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
BARK stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. BARK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38.
BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). BARK had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $128.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BARK, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BARK from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.
BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.
