Brokerages Set Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target at $38.00

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

KURA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $883.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.40. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,700,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,350 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,513,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,339 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 222.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,680,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after buying an additional 1,158,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,014,000 after buying an additional 1,112,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

