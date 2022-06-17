William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,653,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 814,527 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $116,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in InMode by 19.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,699,000 after buying an additional 88,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,858 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 51,022 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,583 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 31,670 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,083 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, InMode currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

INMD stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.12. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $99.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.13.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.45 million. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

