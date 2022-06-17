Analysts Set National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) PT at $45.33

Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price target on National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE NBHC opened at $37.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $67.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.51 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 28.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $232,116.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,454,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in National Bank by 145.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

