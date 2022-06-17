CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

MTBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareCloud in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

MTBC opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.08. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.62 million. CareCloud had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CareCloud by 157.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CareCloud by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

