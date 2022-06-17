William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 836,467 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,714,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836,467 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $113,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 49.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $13,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,459,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,781,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 980,057 shares of company stock valued at $43,183,972 over the last 90 days. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NFE opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $52.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.85 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

