William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $111.33 Million Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,882 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $111,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Helen of Troy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Helen of Troy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $150.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $149.81 and a twelve month high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

