William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 469.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,074 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $120,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,214,000 after acquiring an additional 38,223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 304,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.13.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $100.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 5.18. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $181.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.12. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

