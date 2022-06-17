Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 734,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,208 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $121,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,682 in the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.44.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $145.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.