Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Boosted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 150,290 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $124,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after buying an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,368,472,000 after buying an additional 708,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,423,543,000 after buying an additional 138,933 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,646,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,146,000 after buying an additional 747,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,577,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,051,189,000 after buying an additional 687,706 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN opened at $151.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.76.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

