Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,031,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,685 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $156,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 2,453.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 90,961 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Copart by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Copart by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 22,135 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $15,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $102.78 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.74.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

