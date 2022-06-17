10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,066,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,464 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $158,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,479,000 after purchasing an additional 191,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth $320,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 62.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

10x Genomics stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.97 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.78. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $9,144,352.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

