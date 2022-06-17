BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIGC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $69,178.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,405.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,448.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,779 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after buying an additional 105,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,250,000 after buying an additional 227,703 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,166,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,389,000 after buying an additional 410,938 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after buying an additional 324,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,124,000 after purchasing an additional 439,216 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIGC opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $72.20.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

