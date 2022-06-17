William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 1,034,482 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,540,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034,482 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $157,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Certara by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,088,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,478 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Certara by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,564,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,304,000 after acquiring an additional 333,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Certara by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after acquiring an additional 838,660 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Certara by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,306,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,561,000 after acquiring an additional 586,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Certara by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,635,000 after acquiring an additional 456,213 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -222.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.52. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 3,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $74,716.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,342.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,219,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,513,352 shares of company stock valued at $28,766,316 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CERT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

