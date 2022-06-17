William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,370,217 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 232.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370,217 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $151,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKIN stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. The Beauty Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.15 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 117.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SKIN shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Beauty Health from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

