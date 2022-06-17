William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $162.46 Million Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,943,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 53,139 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Veracyte worth $162,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Veracyte by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,080 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,471,000 after buying an additional 2,319,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,114,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,499,000 after buying an additional 181,381 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,121,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,589,000 after buying an additional 164,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,121,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,672,000 after buying an additional 164,724 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.12. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $54.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.56.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.98 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

In other news, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $141,874.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Stapley bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $979,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,897.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

