26,604 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

