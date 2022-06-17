Forum Financial Management LP Buys New Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £115 ($139.58) to £120 ($145.65) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.80) to £111 ($134.73) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8,246.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $60.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

