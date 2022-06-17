Forum Financial Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,046 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.90.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $144.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.86 and a 12 month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

