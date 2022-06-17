Forum Financial Management LP Acquires New Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in American International Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.63.

AIG opened at $49.97 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

