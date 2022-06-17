WMS Partners LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 582 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in SBA Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,193,000 after purchasing an additional 245,174 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SBA Communications by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,871,000 after purchasing an additional 328,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,759,000 after buying an additional 72,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,922,000 after buying an additional 1,006,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,889 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,993 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Raymond James increased their target price on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $412.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.13.

Shares of SBAC opened at $290.87 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $286.41 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.45 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.70.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

SBA Communications Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.