WMS Partners LLC Buys Shares of 962 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,436,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $525,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,196,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $205.42 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.27 and a twelve month high of $245.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

