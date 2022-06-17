WMS Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 201.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MASI opened at $122.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $112.07 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.18.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.60.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

