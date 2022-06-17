WMS Partners LLC Makes New $441,000 Investment in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,504,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:PFIX opened at $59.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average is $47.60. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 52-week low of $37.38 and a 52-week high of $64.94.
