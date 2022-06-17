WMS Partners LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.55.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $99.54 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.01 and a 200-day moving average of $106.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.