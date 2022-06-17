WMS Partners LLC Sells 461 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

WMS Partners LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,933,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $636,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,961,000. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,370,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $70.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.09. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

