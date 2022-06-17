Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,603 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Priveterra Acquisition were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,773,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition by 659.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PMGMU opened at $9.84 on Friday. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the medical technology sector.

