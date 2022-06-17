WMS Partners LLC Sells 7,110 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

