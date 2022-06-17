Wulff Hansen & CO. Purchases New Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,991 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,839,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,251 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,972 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,706,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,692,000 after purchasing an additional 265,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,101,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,158,000 after purchasing an additional 266,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPE shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

