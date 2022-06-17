Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $296,000 Stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,848 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGACU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $4,650,000. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $16,177,000.

OTCMKTS LGACU opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

