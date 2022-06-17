Wulff Hansen & CO. Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,000. Amazon.com accounts for 3.3% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in Amazon.com by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 51,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $171,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $103.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.65.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $223.00 to $232.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.67.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.