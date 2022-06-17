WMS Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. BloombergSen Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 888,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,631,000 after buying an additional 255,664 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 143,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.96.

NYSE:DHI opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average of $83.91. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.88 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.