Wulff Hansen & CO. Purchases Shares of 1,406 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,610,000 after acquiring an additional 723,672 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 327,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after acquiring an additional 253,258 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,828 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,901,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $76.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $76.22 and a twelve month high of $198.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

