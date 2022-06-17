Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Purchases New Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth $2,062,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 637,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,016,000 after purchasing an additional 38,835 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,582,000 after purchasing an additional 108,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,514,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $222.83 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $126.56 and a one year high of $262.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.59 and its 200 day moving average is $206.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $3.43. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MUSA. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $4,860,810.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,508,148.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $491,643.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 513,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,483,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,024 shares of company stock worth $18,243,264 over the last three months. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

