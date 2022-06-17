Wealthsource Partners LLC Grows Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after purchasing an additional 631,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,843,000 after buying an additional 470,982 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,368,000 after buying an additional 380,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,123,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $678.70.

Shares of CHTR opened at $415.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $487.96 and a 200-day moving average of $561.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.75 and a 52 week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

