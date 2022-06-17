Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 156 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 12,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $767,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.69.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $179.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

