Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,889,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,857,000 after buying an additional 2,255,575 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,702,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,906,000 after buying an additional 1,128,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,480,000 after buying an additional 401,102 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,696,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 989,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,020,000 after purchasing an additional 286,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock worth $995,989. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.70.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.82%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

